The Guy Who Developed LA's $85 Million Mansion Is Back With Another Oversized Abode

Meredith Galante
mohamed hadid's bevelry hills home

Photo: Bravo via Homes Of The Rich

You may remember Mohamed Hadid as the developer of the over-the-top Le Belvedere, which was listed at an insane $85 million.

His newest mansion, also in Beverly Hills, is about to hit the market, and it’s nothing to scoff at, either. The mega-mansion, which was featured on Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset,” will hit the market somewhere in the neighbourhood of $60 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The home features a ballroom, a temperature-controlled Turkish-style bath with mosaic tiles and hand-carved Egyptian limestone columns, and a 50-seat media room. There is about 30,000 square feet of house above ground as well as a 14,000 square foot basement.

We grabbed some shots from Bravo’s recent tour of the house.

[via Homes of the Rich]

Welcome to Mohamed Hadid's latest property.

The ballroom holds 250 people.

The fireplace is one piece and was brought in and restored by Hadid.

Hadid found this piece at auction and brought it into the house.

This is a very contemporary living room.

You won't be bothered by noise in this house. The doors are six-inches thick!

Now Hadid is showing off the walk-in fridge.

The chandeliers were all handmade and cut by Hadid's people.

All the furniture was custom-made, too.

The shower in the master bedroom is a rain shower.

Now let's head to that 14,000-square-foot basement.

The theatre sits 50 people.

The wine cellar will hold enough wine for those 250 people your ballroom to get drunk.

The Turkish bath has a lemon scent to it, Hadid said.

The backyard provides the perfect outdoor living environment.

There are even swans on the property.

Now check out Hadid's past work

An Absurdly Large Beverly Hills Mega-Mansion Is On Sale For $85 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.