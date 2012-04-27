The Guy Who Developed LA's $85 Million Mansion Is Back With Another Oversized Abode

Photo: Bravo via Homes Of The Rich

You may remember Mohamed Hadid as the developer of the over-the-top Le Belvedere, which was listed at an insane $85 million.



His newest mansion, also in Beverly Hills, is about to hit the market, and it’s nothing to scoff at, either. The mega-mansion, which was featured on Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset,” will hit the market somewhere in the neighbourhood of $60 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The home features a ballroom, a temperature-controlled Turkish-style bath with mosaic tiles and hand-carved Egyptian limestone columns, and a 50-seat media room. There is about 30,000 square feet of house above ground as well as a 14,000 square foot basement.

We grabbed some shots from Bravo’s recent tour of the house.

