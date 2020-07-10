A Beverly Hills mansion replete with COVID-19-era amenities like a coronavirus cleaning room and a 'Zoom room' is on the market for $18 million. Take a look inside.

Anthony Barcelo, Barcelo Photography Inc If regular amenities like a wine cellar and a home gym aren’t enough, this Beverly Hills mansion may pique your fancy.

A Beverly Hills home is on the market with coronavirus-era modifications like a room stocked with face masks, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer.

The property is currently on the market for $US18.7 million.

The house also has perks like a wine cellar, pool, and a partnership with the iconic Beverly Hills hotel that offers “house-service” for the first three months.

Rochelle Maize and Pate Stevens of Nourmand & Associates have the listing.

A Beverly Hills mansion is on the market for $US18.7 million. The property is replete with some classic, sought-after features like a wine cellar and a waterfall — and some new coronavirus-era amenities, too.

The home was built by luxury developers Sen Properties and has an exclusive partnership with the iconic 5-star Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunset Boulevard.

Built in 2012, the home sprawls across 12,000 square feet.

It comes with seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

The bathrooms have marble countertops and a vanity mirror.

The kitchen comes with a large island, a marble chimney, and a handcrafted upscale La Cornue stove. The house is bathed in natural light thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows and window-paned doors.

But it’s the pandemic-specific amenities that really make this listing appropriate for this moment in time. For one, there’s a Zoom room that’s tailor-made for remote work and schooling.

The zoom room can also double as a movie theatre at night. As listing agent Rochelle Maize told Business Insider, buyers are “prioritising spaces in which business can be conducted easily from home for the long term.”

There’s also a coronavirus cleaning room, which is fully stocked with face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and a shoe bootie machine.

A “shoe booty” dispenses disposable plastic covers for your shoes.

There’s also no shortage of outdoor space on the property, including a pool, a patio, and outdoor lounges.

Back indoors, the buyer will also have access to the home’s wine cellar, gym, spa, and sauna.

Residents can also order “house-service” from The Beverly Hills hotel for the first three months, the cost of which is built into the price of the home. The menu at the hotel’s Polo Lounge includes a $US44 organic tofu bowl; a $US56 rigatoni bolognese; and the famous, $US43 McCarthy salad.

