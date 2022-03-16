A Beverly Hills estate that has been on and off the market for 20 years and was previously owned by a Russian businessman is listed for $26 million — take a look

A Beverly Hills mansion formerly owned by a Russian businessman is on the market for $26 million.

Moshkovich had previously tried to sell the place in 2020 as part of a reorganization plan for his bankruptcy case, per Bloomberg.

The listing has been on and off the market since 2001, with a listing-price high of $28.8 million in late 2017, property records show. The estate, now listed for $25.99 million, hit the market in February, the Real Deal first reported.

Adi Perez with The Agency has the listing.

Perez told Insider that Moshkovich no longer retains ownership of the house as of July 2021, and that the current owner is a local businessman who declined to be named.