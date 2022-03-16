A Beverly Hills estate that has been on and off the market for 20 years and was previously owned by a Russian businessman is listed for $26 million — take a look

- A mansion once owned by Russian businessman Gennady Moshkovich is for sale for $26 million.
- The home, known as the Loma Vista Estate, sits in prime Beverly Hills.
- The entire lot spans nearly two acres and has a guest house in addition to the main residence.
A Beverly Hills mansion formerly owned by a Russian businessman is on the market for $26 million.
The mansion was formerly owned by Russian businessman Gennady Moshkovich, head of Moschanko Investment Group — the company behind a $4 billion theme park being built just outside of Moscow. Moshkovich bought the house in 1998, the New York Post reported.
Moshkovich had previously tried to sell the place in 2020 as part of a reorganization plan for his bankruptcy case, per Bloomberg.
The listing has been on and off the market since 2001, with a listing-price high of $28.8 million in late 2017, property records show. The estate, now listed for $25.99 million, hit the market in February, the Real Deal first reported.
Adi Perez with The Agency has the listing.
Perez told Insider that Moshkovich no longer retains ownership of the house as of July 2021, and that the current owner is a local businessman who declined to be named.
Situated behind large gates, the one-story estate was built in 1974 and sits near the historic Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills.
In addition to the main residence, the property comes with a detached guest house.
Source: The Agency
The two-acre estate has seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and six fireplaces. The house has high ceilings and floors made of stone and wood.
A 10-seater table in the dining room offers plenty of space to host guests.
The gourmet kitchen is replete with a kitchen island.
The garden can be easily accessed through the full-length glass doors in at least one of the bedrooms.
One of the bathrooms is outfitted with a bathtub, shower, and a double vanity.
Source: Realtor.com
Out back, the house opens up to stone pool and hot tub with fountain features.
The detached guest house has three beds and two bathrooms, as well as its own kitchen, dining, and living area.
Source: The Agency
Among the estate’s amenities is a sauna, a gym, and a wine cellar. It also has a three-car garage and 10 open parking spaces.
Source: The Agency
The 11,000-square-foot estate features a private basketball court on the grounds as well.
Source: The Agency
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
A body believed to be that of a Ukrainian-born oligarch was discovered in an English mansion, reports say