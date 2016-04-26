A startup that makes dresses worn by Kate Middleton wants to raise £250k in crowdfunding

A womenswear startup that has made dresses worn by the likes of Kate Middleton and Jessica Alba is looking to raise £250,000 in crowdfunding.

Beulah London launched its crowdfunding campaign on SyndicateRoom on Monday in a bid to support the next stage of its growth.

The company, cofounded by Lady Natasha Rufus, a friend of the Duchess of Cambridge, said the funding will help it to grow over the next three years, make some key hires, and boost its marketing efforts.

Over the past four years, Beulah London has generated £1.4 million in revenue, with £340,000 generated in 2015.

The company’s product line includes tops, skirts, dresses, jackets, trousers, scarves and bags, with prices ranging from £30 to £765.

In addition to being a fashion brand, Beulah London is on a mission to raise awareness of the plight of women trapped by human trafficking. It’s aiming to do this by equipping these women with access to the training and skills that can get them jobs.

An increasing number of companies have turned to crowdfunding platforms to raise money in the last few years, with well-known consumer platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo taking much of the limelight.

SyndicateRoom differs to platforms like Kickstarter because it allows investors to secure equity in the businesses they back. Kickstarter and other platforms like it usually try and attract investors by giving them access to products before they hit the market.

Goncalo de Vasconcelos, CEO and cofounder of SyndicateRoom, told Business Insider last week that average investments on the SyndicateRoom platform come in at around £16,000, adding that one to three companies get funded through SyndicateRoom every week.

