“Between Two Ferns” is Zach Galifianakis’ offbeat interview show that regularly gets the internet’s attention. The latest instalment is with Brad Pitt and features a special appearance by Louis C.K.

Produced by Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Funny Or Die.

Follow BI Video: on Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.