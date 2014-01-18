Happy 92nd Birthday Betty White! 15 Things You Didn't Know About The 'Golden Girl'

Happy 92nd birthday to Betty White!

Before Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ellen DeGeneres, Betty White was the Queen of Comedy — pioneering her way from the radio airwaves to quiz shows and sitcoms.

She made a name for herself on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Golden Girls.” In the past few years, White has made a huge TV comeback with cameos on “Community” and “The Middle” before shattering ratings on “Saturday Night Live.”

Today, our favourite “Golden Girl” turns 92, and she’s still a powerhouse in Hollywood.

Her TV Land show “Hot in Cleveland” will start its fifth season in March. And despite her NBC comedy show “Off Their Rockers” getting axed last year, Lifetime will bring back the series this year for a 20-episode season.

However, how much do you really know about White?

We dug through LIFE’s illustrated biography of Betty White to learn what you don’t know about the funny woman.

She nearly left the biz before making it big, and almost wasn’t on the “Mary Tyler Moore.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.