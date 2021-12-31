Ryan Reynolds, Seth Meyers, and more pay tribute to Betty White following her death at age 99

Ryan Reynolds and Betty White on ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’ in 2010 Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Actor and comedian Betty White died Friday at 99.

Tributes poured in from fellow actors and comedians, including Ryan Reynolds and Seth Meyers.

Actors and fellow comedians are mourning Betty White, who died Friday at age 99.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the entertainment world as former co-stars, peers, and fans celebrate White’s more than 70-year-long career and lament her passing just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside White and Sandra Bullock in the 2009 film, “The Proposal,” mourned White’s passing on Twitter.

“The world looks different now,” Reynolds wrote. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

“Star Trek” star William Shatner, who was once the subject of a famous “Comedy Central” roast at the hands of White, tweeted that White was a “sweetheart to the world.”

Comedy legend Henry Winkler wrote on Twitter that it’s “very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.”

“Thank you for [your] humor, your warmth and your activism,” Winkler tweeted.

Several women in comedy also paid tribute to White, including Ellen DeGeneres and Kathy Griffin. “I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White,” DeGeneres posted. “Sending love to her family, friends and all of us.”

Griffin tweeted a thread of her favorite memories with White over the years, writing that White “treated me like we were in the same club.”

“She actually treated me like an equal in the comedy gurrrl world,” Griffing wrote. “She was as sharp and funny as she was soft and wise and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White.”

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers recalled White staying “til the bitter end” at a show after party.

White’s love of vodka and her affinity for hot dogs was well known — she once told Parade that, at age 95, she still enjoyed both and said her secret to longevity was to “enjoy the positive, not the negative.”