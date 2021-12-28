99-year-old Betty White says the secret to her long life is that she tries to avoid eating ‘anything green’

Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on February 15, 2015, in New York City. D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on January 17 and is sharing tips on living a long life.

The “Golden Girls” star told People that her diet secret is avoiding “anything green.”

“I guess it’s working,” she said.

Betty White has her own secret to living a long and fulfilling life at 99 years old and it’s not what we normally hear from Hollywood stars.

The “Golden Girls” star recently said in an interview with People reporters Liz McNeil and Dory Jackson that she will “avoid anything green” as a part of her diet.

“I guess it’s working,” she joked.

The iconic actress will be celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17 and said she’s grateful to still be healthy.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

White believes being “born a cockeyed optimist” is also essential to her nature. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she said. “I always find the positive.”

Allen Ludden and Betty White on their wedding day on June 14, 1963. Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images

In 2018, she also said it’s important to “enjoy life” in an interview with Parade. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative,” she said at the time.

She continued: “It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

In that same 2018 interview, she said she still loves vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”

White might not be currently starring in any upcoming projects, but according to People, she’s keeping busy with a quiet life in LA doing crossword puzzles, playing card games, watching Jeopardy! and animal documentaries, as well as playing golf.