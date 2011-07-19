A Marine Just Asked Betty White To The Marine Corps Ball

You knew it was coming.



First, there was Mila Kunis. Then Justin Timberlake. Now, inevitably, Betty White.

Marine Sgt. Ray Lewis asked the actress if she would attend the Marine Corps Ball with him.

“I would like to take Betty White. She’s just funny. She’s sweet. She’s mature. She’s the all-around perfect woman,” he said in a video. “I really think that we’d have a good time. I’m ufn. I’m going to be performing. I think I could make her laugh. I think she could make me laugh. I think we could laugh together. It’s gonna be great. It’s going to be a good time. It’s going to be me and her at the Marine Corp Ball this year. I know it. So… call me.”

Lewis served in Afghanistan and Iraq, and raps under the moniker RSonic.

The Betty White video currently has almost 17,000 views, roughly 16,500 more than his average music video.

As far as we can tell, the Golden Girls actress has not responded.

