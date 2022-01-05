Betty White’s last words were a call for her late husband, friend Vicki Lawrence reveals

(L-R) Betty White as Ellen Harper Jackson, Vicki Lawrence as Thelma ‘Mama’ Crowley Harper, Rue McClanahan as Aunt Fran Crowley in ‘Mama’s Family’ NBC / Getty Images

Betty White died at the age of 99 at her home on New Year’s Eve.

White’s long-time friend Vicki Lawrence said she was told White’s last word was, “Allen.”

White was married to Allen Ludden from 1963 until his death from stomach cancer in 1981.

“Mama’s Family” star Vicki Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter that Betty White’s last words were a call for her late husband.

White died at the age of 99 at her home on New Year’s Eve. The “Golden Girls” star was about to turn 100 on January 17 and celebrations of such a feat were already being planned including a People magazine cover story. A film honoring the comedy legend for her 100th birthday will still air on January 17.

On Monday, Lawrence, who was a friend of White’s after working together on “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Mama’s Family” in the 1970s and ’80s, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her relationship with the late actress and their last interaction.

“I hadn’t been able to reach her lately,” Lawrence said when asked about the last time she spoke to White. “I wrote her a long letter a while back but she did not answer, which was unlike her. I knew she was not well, and this was coming, but it was still sad not to hear from her.”

Lawrence added: “I talked to Carol [Burnett] yesterday, and we agreed it is so fucking hard to watch the people you love go away. She said she spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’ That’s so lovingly sweet. I hope that is true.”

Betty White with husband Allen Ludden in 1972. ABC/Getty

Insider has reached out to White’s representative for comment.

Allen Ludden was White’s third and last husband. The pair married in 1963 but Ludden died in 1981 following a battle with stomach cancer. The actress said that Ludden was the love of her life and never remarried.

Lawrence said of the pair to THR: “They were a lovely couple, and they were adorable together. She drove the car he gave her for as long as I can remember. She wore the same ring he gave her as long as I’ve known her. That was her love story.”