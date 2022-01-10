Betty White died from complications of a stroke she had 6 days prior, according to a new report

Betty White attends the ‘SNL’ 40th Anniversary Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on February 15, 2015. D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

TV and film legend Betty White died as a result of complications from a stroke that she had six days prior to her death at the age of 99, a new report said.

White died on New Year’s Eve at her home in west Los Angeles less than three weeks before “The Golden Girls” icon would have turned 100.

The actress and comedian’s cause of death was listed as a cerebrovascular accident on her death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, according to TMZ, which obtained the document.

“Cerebrovascular accident” is the medical term for a stroke.

White’s agent, Jeff Witjas, previously said that White “died peacefully in her sleep at her home” and passed away due to “natural causes.”

Witjas told Insider on Monday, “My statement is again that Betty passed in her sleep peacefully without pain. To me, this is the most important thing and brings me comfort as her dear friend. Anything else is private to Betty.”

White’s friends and former co-stars have been mourning her death publically since December 31. Ryan Reynolds, who played her grandson in the 2009 hit comedy “The Proposal,” shared an image of White on Instagram with a tribute in the caption.

“The world looks a little different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty,” it read in part.

Author Glennon Doyle mused on social media about a bright side to mourning White on New Year’s Eve, 2021.

“Maybe Betty just didn’t want us to be mad at 2022. What a joyful loving force,” she wrote. “Let’s all be more like Betty.”