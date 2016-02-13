Betty White gives the most hilarious review of the 'glorious' 'Deadpool'

Betty White wants you to see “Deadpool.”

The 94-year-old actress and comedian reviewed the film, giving the raunchy comic-book film “four Golden Girls” and calling it “glorious” and “the best picture of the year.”

According to White, this is a “once-in-a-generation” film that certain kinds of families will love.

And if that’s not enough, White said, “Plus, Ryan Reynolds looks so f—ing handsome in his red, leather suit.”

Watch her review below:

I love @VancityReynolds…here are a few of my thoughts about his new movie #Deadpool.https://t.co/9Bkz9DpyF0

— Betty White (@BettyMWhite) February 11, 2016

