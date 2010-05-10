Betty White Gave 'SNL' Its Highest Ratings In 18 Months

All it took to boost “Saturday Night Live’s” ratings was a little old lady.



Yes, this past Saturday’s show hosted by Betty White earned SNL its best ratings in a year and half.

Still, the episode didn’t quite beat out the Nov. 1, 2008 show hosted by Ben Affleck. That was the one with a guest spot by then-Presidential candidate John McCain and Tina Fey doing her famous Sarah Palin impersonation.

In case you missed it this weekend, here’s Betty still doing what she does best:



