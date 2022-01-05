Ryan Reynolds’ sweet tribute to Betty White after her death capped off a decade-long friendship — here are their 7 most memorable moments

- Betty White and Ryan Reynolds met while starring in the 2010 movie “The Proposal.”
- White played Reynolds’ grandmother in the film, and they’ve had an amusing public friendship since.
- Before White’s death on December 31, Reynolds joked about the media “exploiting” their relationship.
Reynolds says: “My nipple! She’s got my nipple!”
“It was glorious! Once in a generation, a movie comes along that your whole family will love — if your family is a [bleep]-up group of [bleep] kissing inbreds,” she said in the video, which was edited for its use of expletives.
“Plus, Ryan Reynolds looks so [bleep]-ing handsome in his red leather suit. I give it four Golden Girls. It’s the best picture of the year,” she added.
In the sketch, White is sweet as pie on the set of “The Proposal” to Bullock, but when she’s alone with Reynolds, she treats him like an assistant.
“Get me a cup of coffee,” White tells Reynolds. When he reminds her that they’ve been working together for months. She responds, “And you’ve been a terrible assistant that whole time.”
When Reynolds insists that he’s not going to help her get coffee, she says, “When Betty White says she wants a cup of coffee, you get her a fucking cup of coffee.”
She also calls Reynolds an “ab-crunching jackass” before reverting to her sweet self when Bullock returns. It’s impossible to watch without laughing.
Reynolds responded in an Instagram story posted on December 30, poking fun at the reporting of White’s comments. “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks,” he wrote.
White died the next day.
“The world looks a little different now. She was great at defying expectation,” Reynolds wrote. “She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”