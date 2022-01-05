Ryan Reynolds’ sweet tribute to Betty White after her death capped off a decade-long friendship — here are their 7 most memorable moments

Reynolds and White’s Funny or Die sketch may be their funniest moment together.

For many years, Reynolds has posted tributes to White on her birthday. On January 17, 2021, when White turned 99, he shared the video of their Funny or Die sketch with Bullock to his YouTube channel, calling it a “Birthday Throwback.”

In the sketch, White is sweet as pie on the set of “The Proposal” to Bullock, but when she’s alone with Reynolds, she treats him like an assistant.

“Get me a cup of coffee,” White tells Reynolds. When he reminds her that they’ve been working together for months. She responds, “And you’ve been a terrible assistant that whole time.”

When Reynolds insists that he’s not going to help her get coffee, she says, “When Betty White says she wants a cup of coffee, you get her a fucking cup of coffee.”

She also calls Reynolds an “ab-crunching jackass” before reverting to her sweet self when Bullock returns. It’s impossible to watch without laughing.