Ryan Reynolds’ sweet tribute to Betty White after her death capped off a decade-long friendship — here are their 7 most memorable moments

Esme Mazzeo
Ryan Reynolds and Betty White on 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' in 2010.
Ryan Reynolds and Betty White on ‘The Tonight Show With Jay Leno’ in 2010. Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
  • Betty White and Ryan Reynolds met while starring in the 2010 movie “The Proposal.”
  • White played Reynolds’ grandmother in the film, and they’ve had an amusing public friendship since.
  • Before White’s death on December 31, Reynolds joked about the media “exploiting” their relationship.
Ryan Reynolds was part of the reason that Betty White decided to do “The Proposal” in the first place.
Betty White
Betty White doing press for ‘The Proposal’ in 2010. YouTube
During press for “The Proposal,” White said she was drawn to the movie primarily because of the script but was even more intrigued when she heard Reynolds and Sandra Bullock would be her costars.
And Reynolds and White were the best part of the film’s bloopers.
Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Betty White on set of 'The Proposal.'
From left: Sandra Bullock, Betty White, and Ryan Reynolds on the set of ‘The Proposal.’ Touchstone Pictures/YouTube
In the blooper outtakes for “The Proposal,” White appears to squeeze Reynolds’ nipple when she goes in for a hug.

Reynolds says: “My nipple! She’s got my nipple!”

In 2016, White gave a review of Reynolds’ movie “Deadpool.”
Betty White and Deadpool
Betty White and Deadpool. Facebook
In 2016, White helped her friend Reynolds promote his action-comedy “Deadpool” by posting an appropriately expletive-filled review to her Facebook page.

“It was glorious! Once in a generation, a movie comes along that your whole family will love — if your family is a [bleep]-up group of [bleep] kissing inbreds,” she said in the video, which was edited for its use of expletives.

“Plus, Ryan Reynolds looks so [bleep]-ing handsome in his red leather suit. I give it four Golden Girls. It’s the best picture of the year,” she added.

Reynolds and White’s Funny or Die sketch may be their funniest moment together.
Betty White and Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Betty White. YouTube
For many years, Reynolds has posted tributes to White on her birthday. On January 17, 2021, when White turned 99, he shared the video of their Funny or Die sketch with Bullock to his YouTube channel, calling it a “Birthday Throwback.” 

In the sketch, White is sweet as pie on the set of “The Proposal” to Bullock, but when she’s alone with Reynolds, she treats him like an assistant.

“Get me a cup of coffee,” White tells Reynolds. When he reminds her that they’ve been working together for months. She responds, “And you’ve been a terrible assistant that whole time.” 

When Reynolds insists that he’s not going to help her get coffee, she says, “When Betty White says she wants a cup of coffee, you get her a fucking cup of coffee.” 

She also calls Reynolds an “ab-crunching jackass” before reverting to her sweet self when Bullock returns. It’s impossible to watch without laughing. 

In 2019, Reynolds joked about White being his ex-girlfriend in a birthday tribute for the “Golden Girls” star.
On White’s 97th birthday in 2019, Reynolds professed his love for her to the public in an Instagram post. “I don’t usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only,” he wrote in the caption, tagging her Instagram account.
White’s response years later was equally funny.
Ryan Reynolds appeared on Season 68 of the 'Today' show.
Ryan Reynolds. NBC/Getty Images
In one of her last interviews before her death, White addressed her relationship with Reynolds, telling People magazine, “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me. But Robert Redford is The One.”

Reynolds responded in an Instagram story posted on December 30, poking fun at the reporting of White’s comments. “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks,” he wrote.

White died the next day. 

Reynolds shared a short but sweet tribute to his friend after news of her death on December 31.
Betty White in a teal jacket
Betty White. Cindy Ord/Getty
After White’s death, Reynolds posted a tribute to her to Instagram on December 31.

“The world looks a little different now. She was great at defying expectation,” Reynolds wrote. “She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

