93-year-old Betty White and Bradley Cooper gave us the most surprising moment on SNL's anniversary special

She may be 93, but Betty White can still steal a show. She did just that on Sunday evening during “Saturday Night Live’s” 40th anniversary special.

White was one of several guests who appeared in a sketch called “The Californians,” a fake soap opera that plays off the stereotypes of Angelenos. The whole thing is worth watching, but the must-see moment was when White locked lips with Bradley Cooper in a passionate embrace that just kept going, and going, and going.

Check out the full clip, below.

