Happy 91st Birthday Betty White! 15 Things You Didn't Know About America's 'Golden Girl'

Our favourite “Golden Girl” turns 91 today!

Is there anything Betty White hasn’t done?She’s been television royalty from the early days of radio, to the quiz show era, and “Golden Girls.”



In the past few years, she’s had cameos on everything from “Community” to “30 Rock” and “The Middle,” has brought in record ratings on “Saturday Night Live” and made a television comeback on TV Land’s “Hot in Cleveland.”

Currently, White has a hit comedy “Off Their Rockers” on NBC where she’s danced Gangnam Style with PSY.

However, you probably don’t know everything about the Queen of Comedy.

We went through LIFE’s illustrated biography of Betty White to find out what you don’t know about the woman behind the laughs.

White nearly left the biz before making it big, wasn’t proud of all her television roles, and nearly wasn’t on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

