Police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man will face criminal charges

Betty Shelby, the Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

A warrant was issued for Shelby’s arrest.

Tulsa County District Attorney Stephen Kunzweiler announced the charge on Thursday, nearly one week after the shooting that killed Terence Crutcher, a 40-year-old father who encountered Shelby while she was responding to an unrelated call on Friday.

Crutcher’s death, along with that of another black man killed at the hands of police this week, has sparked protests nationwide.

This story is developing …

