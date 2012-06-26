Reporter Rips Into Bloomberg TV's Betty Liu For Claiming She Was Nominated For A Pulitzer

Photo: Bloomberg TV

MSNBC.com’s Bill Dedman has called out Bloomberg TV for claiming one of its anchors, Betty Liu, the host of “In The Loop,” is “PULITZER PRIZE-NOMINATED” in an ad campaign around New York City. The thing is Liu isn’t a Pulitzer Prize nominated journalist.



In 2000, when she was at the Financial Times in Atlanta her editors submitted her series of stories on immigrant labour in the South to the Pulitzer committee.

In the jacket of her book “Age Smart” (2006) it says she was nominated for the prize “by the editors of the Financial Times.” It’s even mentioned on her Wikipedia page, which links back to a TVWeek piece from 2008, which said the FT had nominated her.

A previous Bloomberg Link bio mentions that she was Pulitzer Prize nominated. However, her current bio on Bloomberg TV’s website doesn’t make the claim she was nominated for a Pulitzer.

Dedman points out that this is not a nomination for a Pulitzer, but that she’s just an entrant for the prize.

Here’s how he puts it:

…To call that submission a Pulitzer “nomination” is like saying that Adam Sandler is an Oscar nominee if Columbia Pictures enters “That’s My Boy” in the Academy Awards. Many readers would realise that the Oscars don’t work that way — the studios don’t pick the nominees. It’s just a way of slipping “Academy Awards” into a bio. The Pulitzers also don’t work that way, but fewer people know that.

Bloomberg TV told MSNBC.com that it will change the ads making the false Pulitzer Prize nomination claim saying that it was an “innocent mistake.”

Dedman also called out author and columnist Jonah Goldberg when his book jacket claimed that he had been twice nominated for a Pulitzer Prize when in fact he was only an entrant. His publisher said it was an unintentional error and removed it.

Check out Liu’s book jacket from “Age Smart” below.

Photo: Age Smart screenshot

Here’s her Bloomberg Link bio:

Photo: Bloomberg Link screenshot

