Some people lost more than $100,000 betting that Trump would win and are citing election conspiracy theories to sue the bookies

Bettors who wagered thousands of dollars that President Donald Trump would win the 2020 presidential election are now planning legal action against at least one online gambling site for their return, according to a report published by The Daily Beast.

European bettors told the publication they bet money on a major online gambling service called Betfair in favour of Trump winning reelection. Now they’re calling out the company or planning suits because they still believe that Trump could be victorious, according to The Daily Beast.

Earlier this week, President-elect Joe Biden solidified his win when he officially received more than 270 votes from the Electoral College. Biden’s victory follows weeks of baseless claims from Trump and his associates challenging the integrity of the election.

“The Electoral College formally cast its votes on December 14, and this enabled us to settle the remaining Betfair Exchange markets on the US election,” Betfair said in a statement. “The Next President market rules stipulated that we would settle the market on the candidate that had the most projected Electoral College votes. Following the Electoral College votes being cast, that candidate is clearly Joe Biden.”

In light of the US Next President Exchange market settlement, here is our official statement – https://t.co/6M0EYzs9if — Betfair Help (@BetfairCS) December 15, 2020

A British woman living in Amsterdam, identified as Helen, told The Daily Beast that she continued to bet more money as the baseless claims from Trump allies like Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis continued and as Betfair remained open for people to place bets.

“It looked very, very likely from the day of the election like it was fraud, and as more info came out I was more convinced of the win. Which is why I have such a large amount riding on it,” Helen, who lost about 140,000 euros, or $US170,000, told The Daily Beast.

The company previously said last month following the election that it would “settle the markets when there is certainty around which candidate has the most projected Electoral College votes,” according to The Daily Beast.

Betfair did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

As The Daily Beast reported, a UK bettor, Jordan Lea, wagered about 50,000 British pounds â€” more than $US67,000 â€” in support of Trump. Lea insisted the company adjusted its initial payout rules on November 27 from “majority” to “most projected” Electoral College votes. The outlet reported, however, that the company maintained its “most projected” rule before the date of Lea’s accusations.

He is preparing for legal action with other Trump bettors against Betfair and other similar services, according to The Daily Beast.

“We have thousands of screenshots documenting the LIES we were told by the live chat assistants, as we have grouped together in various chatrooms and are pooling the evidence together to stake our claim,” Lea told The Daily Beast.

