Betting odds on a Brexit are rising

Only a tiny amount of overall votes have been counted but “leave” is marginally ahead in the UK’s EU referendum at the time of writing.

As a result markets are in a tizzy, and the betting odds of a “Brexit” are increasing. They currently stand at 30%, having been below 10% just two hours ago.

The chart below, supplied by Politicalbetting.com, shows the recent evolution in the odds of the EU referendum outcome.

It’s looking like it will be a far closer than outcome than what many had expected.

You can keep up to date with the fluctuations here.

