This startup poached a key Apple engineer to make the Apple Watch a work thing

Julie Bort
Jonathan CheyerYouTube/Augment EngelbartJonathan Cheyer

The tech world is holding its collective breath until Monday, when Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to reveal more details about the Apple Watch during a press conference in San Francisco.

One company, BetterWorks, isn’t waiting. On Wednesday it revealed two bits of its own Apple Watch news:

BetterWorks is one of those Silicon Valley insider companies, filled with a who’s-who of backers and founders. Its CEO cofounder is Kris Duggan, who was previously cofounder of Badgeville, the company that turned employee review systems into a “game” where employees can earn badges as they complete goals.

BetterWorks’ major financial backer is legendary VC John Doerr, who was so excited about this company that he personally called up Business Insider to talk to us about it when the product launched in late 2014.

That’s because BetterWorks is an app version of an employee review system called “objective key results” (OKR) pioneered by Intel’s famed early CEO Andy Grove, and used by Google thanks to Doerr. (Doerr was an early investor in Google who has been on Google’s board since 1999.)

OKR allows a company to take a “big hairy goal” and break it into parts for every employee, and track how well everyone does, as Doerr described it to us.

This Apple Watch app allows those employee goals to show up on your wrist as you go about your workday.

Here’s a demo of this app in action:

BetterWorks' Apple Watch appBetterWorks

