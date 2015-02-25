Take a tour of Betterment, the $500 million New York startup with insane perks for its employees

With a suite of mobile apps, educational materials, and automated tools, Betterment says it wants to make it easier for people to manage their personal investments.

Last week, the company announced it had raised an additional $US60 million in Series D funding led by Francisco Partners. The round, which valued the company at nearly $US500 million, brought the startup’s total funds to $US105 million.

Investors include Citi Ventures, Northwestern Mutual, Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Globespan Capital Partners, and Anthemis Group.

The 90 employees work out of gorgeous, light-filled offices in New York City, where they can relax in a wood-paneled library or enjoy free, professionally cooked meals several times a week. (Another startup, Homepolish, helped Betterment with the interior design.)

We recently stopped by to check it out for ourselves.

