Take a tour of Betterment, the $500 million New York startup with insane perks for its employees

With a suite of mobile apps, educational materials, and automated tools, Betterment says it wants to make it easier for people to manage their personal investments.
Last week, the company announced it had raised an additional $US60 million in Series D funding led by Francisco Partners. The round, which valued the company at nearly $US500 million, brought the startup’s total funds to $US105 million.
Investors include Citi Ventures, Northwestern Mutual, Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Globespan Capital Partners, and Anthemis Group.
The 90 employees work out of gorgeous, light-filled offices in New York City, where they can relax in a wood-paneled library or enjoy free, professionally cooked meals several times a week. (Another startup, Homepolish, helped Betterment with the interior design.)
We recently stopped by to check it out for ourselves.
Betterment has 15,000 square feet of space in a historic building in New York's Flatiron District. The startup occupies two floors -- one that was once a karate studio and another that served as a storage room for a toy company.
And the space is beautiful, with lots of light spilling onto comfortable couches next to the windows. Betterment has been in this part of the office since the summer of 2013.
The team has about 90 members and expects to grow rapidly in the next year. 'We'll need more space soon,' founder and CEO Jon Stein told Business Insider.
The office has several conference rooms that embrace the building's history. This one includes a vintage windowpane and a subway map mounted on the wall. Lightbulbs above the doors show which conference rooms are occupied.
Betterment gets cold-brew coffee delivered from Joyride Coffee, which our tour guide joked is about five times as strong as regular coffee.
Betterment has a chef who cooks breakfast and lunch several times a week. Here chef Chris Ramos, formerly of Michelin-starred restaurant Per Se, prepares a collard-greens dish for the next day's lunch.
This new conference room has a table that can be raised and lowered with just the touch of a button.
Santiago the fish makes his home on the kitchen counter. We're told that employees are also welcome to bring their dogs in to work any day of the week.
