Betterment founder Jon Stein is stepping down as CEO and a former ViacomCBS exec is taking his place

BettermentBetterment founder Jon Stein is stepping down as CEO.
  • Jon Stein, the chief executive and founder of robo-advisor Betterment, is stepping down from his role as CEO, the company said on Tuesday.
  • Sarah Kirshbaum Levy, the former COO of ViacomCBS and an advisor to Betterment since October, will assume the CEO role effective immediately. Stein will remain chairman of the board.
  • In a blog post announcing the move, Stein wrote that he’d been searching for a successor “for some time” to “help drive the company forward.”
  • Betterment raised money in June 2017 – a $US70 million round that nabbed it an $US800 million valuation.
  • The startup manages more than $US25 billion in assets for roughly 550,000 customers.
  • Betterment has also increasingly faced competition from retail stock-trading apps like Robinhood that saw growth surge during the coronavirus.
