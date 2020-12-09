Betterment founder Jon Stein is stepping down as CEO and a former ViacomCBS exec is taking his place

Betterment Betterment founder Jon Stein is stepping down as CEO.

Jon Stein, the chief executive and founder of robo-advisor Betterment, is stepping down from his role as CEO, the company said on Tuesday.

Sarah Kirshbaum Levy, the former COO of ViacomCBS and an advisor to Betterment since October, will assume the CEO role effective immediately. Stein will remain chairman of the board.

In a blog post announcing the move, Stein wrote that he’d been searching for a successor “for some time” to “help drive the company forward.”

Betterment raised money in June 2017 – a $US70 million round that nabbed it an $US800 million valuation.

The startup manages more than $US25 billion in assets for roughly 550,000 customers.

Betterment has also increasingly faced competition from retail stock-trading apps like Robinhood that saw growth surge during the coronavirus.

