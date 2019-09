Redpoint Ventures announced that it had closed a new $400 million fund to invest in early stage start-ups in the “social and mobile Internet, cloud computing and clean technology spaces.” The last fund that the Menlo Park, Ca.-based venture firm raised was in 2007, which was $250 million.



Continue reading at All Things Digital ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.