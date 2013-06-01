10 Simple Ways To Stretch Your iPhone's Battery Life

Everyone knows that the iPhone’s battery life isn’t great. In fact, many users can’t make it through a full day without having to plug in at some point.



There are a few simple ways to stretch your battery life and make it further on a single charge.

While you may have already heard some of these tips, it’s always good to get a refresher.

Turn off auto brightness and turn down screen brightness. Screen brightness is the biggest battery drain culprit. If you want to get more time in unplugged, turn the brightness down as low as you can stand. To adjust screen brightness head to Settings > Brightness & Wallpaper and adjust accordingly. Turn off your equaliser. The equaliser lets you tweak sound output from the music app, but it also drains battery. To switch this off head to Settings > Music > EQ. Fetch data less frequently. Instead of having your phone push you new emails every 15 minutes, set it to “manually” or “hourly.” This will stop your phone from looking for emails so much, which can drain the battery. Close out apps in the multitasking tray. Apple’s iPhone software does a good job at managing the power of apps running in the background so they don’t use up a lot of power. But if you’re desperate, you may be able to squeeze a small amount of time from your battery by closing all your apps. Double tap the home button, then press and hold any one icon and they will begin to shake. Now tap the red minus in the top right corner of each app until all of them disappear. Turn off Push Notifications. Chances are you have a email account or other app set up ony our phone that pushes an alert each time you receive a new message. Turning off the push notifications temporarily will definitely save some battery life. To adjust this head to Settings > Mail, Contacts, and Calendars > Fetch New Data and turn off fetching for email. Other notifications can be adjusted in Settings > Notifications. Turn off LTE/3G whenever you don’t need it. If you have an iPhone 5, you have a fast Internet connection called LTE. Unfortunately, it can be a huge battery drain. If you’re on an older model iPhone you should be able to turn off 3G when you don’t need it or are low on power. To adjust head to Settings > General > Cellular and switch them off. Turn off Wi-Fi. If you’re not near a wireless network, it’s not necessary for your phone to continually search for these networks. Turn it off until you’re near somewhere where you want to connect. Also turn off the “Ask to Join Network” option, this will drain battery too. To adjust head to Settings > Wi-Fi. Turn off Bluetooth. If you’re not using it, don’t keep it on. Head to Settings > Bluetooth. Turn off Location Services. A lot of people use their phone as a GPS, but if you don’t need directions, turn off location services. It’s one of the biggest drains on your phone’s battery. You can adjust individual apps that use location if you absolutely need to have this feature on. To fix this head to Settings > Privacy > Location Services. Get a Mophie Juicepack. If you don’t want to sacrifice any of your iPhone’s features, the Mophie Juicepack will double you battery life and save you in a pinch. Read our full review of the Juice Pack.

