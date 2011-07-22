COVER GIRL: Michelle Obama's 12 Best Magazine Moments

Megan Angelo
michelle obama magazine

Back in the day, before unemployment and the phrase “debt ceiling” consumed President Obama, he pushed the boundaries of being a media-friendly president by visiting late-night TV.

These days, the President and his rapidly graying hair aren’t doing such fun appearances.

But Michelle Obama has had a steady relationship with the world of media — particularly magazines.

In January 2009, Michelle and President Obama were part of a double-cover Essence issue.

Pretty in pink on a March 2009 issue of People.

Perhaps her most iconic moment: Obama graced Vogue's March 2009 issue.

For O's April 2009 issue, Oprah made the rare move of sharing the cover.

Obama posed for Essence again in May 2009 with her mother, Marian Robinson.

Time went with a simple closeup in June 2009.

Several of Obama's covers -- like this November 2009 Prevention shot -- have been tied to her fitness causes.

She rocked upswept hair and a glittery necklace for Glamour in December 2009.

Ditto for this March 2010 Newsweek cover.

Good Housekeeping chose Obama for their 125th anniversary issue in May 2010.

Pink is officially the woman's cover, as evidenced by this May 2010 Conde Nast traveller cover.

This month, she's the summery cover girl of Better Homes and Gardens.

Now check out who should cover the Murdoch scandal for Hollywood.

We cast the inevitable 'News of the World' movie >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.