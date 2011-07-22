COVER GIRL: Michelle Obama's 12 Best Magazine Moments

Back in the day, before unemployment and the phrase “debt ceiling” consumed President Obama, he pushed the boundaries of being a media-friendly president by visiting late-night TV.
These days, the President and his rapidly graying hair aren’t doing such fun appearances.
But Michelle Obama has had a steady relationship with the world of media — particularly magazines.
Several of Obama's covers -- like this November 2009 Prevention shot -- have been tied to her fitness causes.
