Trader Joe's vs. Whole Foods: Which grocery store is better for homeowners

Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s both have massive cult followings.

Trader Joe’s aficionados spend their time praising the virtues of its specialty cheeses, while Whole Foods oppositionists swear by the grocery store’s organic chicken broth.

But there’s also an unusual, not food-related angle to the Trader Joe’s versus Whole Foods battle: whether it’s better to own a home next to the former or the later.

RealtyTrac looked at home values, appreciation, and property taxes in US zip code with a Whole Foods or a Trader Joe’s to determine who would be the winner.

“What we found is that homeowners near a Trader Joe’s have experienced better home value appreciation since their purchase, but also pay higher property taxes on average,” according to the analysts.

Check out the infographic detailing all of their findings below.

