A Fox News host described fired Better.com workers as ‘snowflakes’ who should ‘learn work ethic’ and are ‘probably’ millennials and Gen Z

CEO Vishal Garg. Better.com

A Fox News host has applauded the CEO of Better.com for his mass firing of employees over Zoom, while labelling sacked workers as “snowflakes” who “need to learn work ethic.”

Emily Compagno, co-host of Fox News’ “Outnumbered” talk show, said Wednesday that she “loved” the action taken by Vishal Garg, founder and CEO of the digital mortgage company, and felt “bad” he was being forced to apologize.

In a three-minute Zoom call on December 1, Garg told 900 employees they were being laid off, “effective immediately.” Garg separately accused “at least 250” terminated staff members of “stealing” by working two hours a day while clocking eight or more on the company’s payroll system.

Compagno said of the mass firing: “I loved this, actually. I loved this so much.”

She said Garg had let fired workers know “that their theft was no longer tolerated. So for me, good riddance. And I feel bad that he’s now having to capitulate to the other execs at his company and apologize for it.”

Compagno said of fired Better.com workers: “They’re snowflakes. They’re probably millennials and Zs,” referring latterly to individuals in the Generation Z demographic group. “They need to learn work ethic.”

Compagno said she understood the “indelicate nature” of the firing, adding that part of her role when serving as a federal attorney was terminating individuals. “I did it with the utmost respect and care,” she said.

Fox News and Better.com did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

One fired Better.com employee said his work email and messaging were cut off so quickly after Garg’s Zoom call that he had to message ex-colleagues on Facebook to ask for details about the firing, Insider’s Grace Dean reported.