Walter White May Appear On 'Breaking Bad' Spinoff 'Better Call Saul'

Jacob Lewis/AMC Bob Odenkirk with ‘Better Call Saul!’ executive producer Peter Gould and ‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan.

“Better Call Saul!” might be calling up Bryan Cranston’s Walter White character for a cameo in the upcoming “Breaking Bad” spinoff show.

Executive producer Peter Gould says the show’s timeline will indeed shift between decades, according to Page Six.

“One of the great things about having a time line which is flexible is that perhaps some of it takes place before ‘Breaking Bad,’ during ‘Breaking Bad,’ and after ‘Breaking Bad’. That gives us the ability to bring back characters that were killed on ‘Breaking Bad,’ ” said Gould.

This confirms what star Bob Odenkirk told us last fall when he said he wanted to see what happened before and after “Breaking Bad.”

Since the show will be filming in Albuquerque, Odenkirk teased a few familiar faces including Mike (Jonathan Banks) and Huell (Lavell Crawford) could return.

In addition, it leaves room for possible cameos by Bryan Cranston (Walter White) or Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman).

Here’s what Odenkirk had to say to us back in November:

“I don’t know whether their characters [Mike and Huell] matter that much or if we just need to hire you know Bryan (Cranston) and Aaron (Paul) to walk behind me at the golf course or walk across the street when I’m driving my car around town. I don’t know if they will engage with the story, but they could.”

“Better Call Saul” has already been renewed for a second season and will premiere on AMC next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.