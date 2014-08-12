First 'Better Call Saul' Teaser Trailer Shows The Lawyer Looking For New Clients

Kirsten Acuna

It’s here!

AMC has debuted the first teaser trailer for “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul.”

It’s only a short 10 seconds, but we get to see Bob Odenkirk reprise his role as our favourite criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. 

The series has already been renewed for a second season. “Better Call Saul” will debut on AMC in February.

Check it out below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.