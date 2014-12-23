Here's Your First Good Look At 'Breaking Bad' Prequel 'Better Call Saul'

Kirsten Acuna
Better call saulAMC/Better Call Saul trailer

AMC just debuted a new teaser trailer for “Better Call Saul” which gives us our first real look at the “Breaking Bad” spin-off.

The prequel, which will premiere on AMC in February, will star Bob Odenkirk as he reprises his role of everyone’s favourite sleazy criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. Jonathan Banks will also return to play his “Breaking Bad” character Mike Ehrmantraut.

AMC has been rolling out a few new teasers for the show’s premiere in February.

One of the newest, featuring Saul’s dry-cleaned shirt at a laundromat, gives fans a real-working phone number they can call which leads to Goodman’s voicemail. 

It’s a real treat for fans of the show and goes on for a little while.

Saul goodman phone numberAMC

Dial 505-503-4455 for the Easter Egg. Diehard fans will notice it’s a New Mexico number, which is where “Better Call Saul” takes place.

“Better Call Saul” will have a two-part premiere. The first episode will premiere Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. following the return of “The Walking Dead.” The show will then air the following night Monday at 10 p.m. which will become its regular night on the network.

Here are a few images of Goodman from the new teaser:

Better call saul AMC/Better Call Saul trailer

It doesn’t look like things are going over so well for Goodman, here.

Better call saul carAMC/Better Call Saul trailer

That looks like the confident lawyer we know.

Saul goodman better call saulAMC/Better Call Saul trailer

There are a few images of Goodman in the courtroom showing off his charm.

Better call saul bob odenkirkAMC/Better Call Saul trailer

Brownie points if you noticed Saul’s real name taped to this door: Jimmy McGill.

Better call saul james mcgillAMC/Better Call Saul trailer

