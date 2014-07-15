5 Major Things We Know About 'Breaking Bad' Spinoff 'Better Call Saul'

More news about “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul” came out over the weekend after creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould spoke at the Television Critics’ Association (TCA) Press Tour.

We now know exactly when the show will take place and who will star in the series alongside Bob Odenkirk.

AMC also revealed two new images for the show.

Here’s everything we know about “Better Call Saul.”

1. What will it be about:

According to AMC, the show will be a prequel that watches Saul’s transformation from Jimmy McGill to the lawyer we know. Here’s the official synopsis:

“The series is set six years before Saul Goodman (Odenkirk) meets Walter White. When we meet him, the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny, and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet. Working alongside, and often against, Jimmy is “fixer” Mike Erhmantraut (Banks), a beloved character introduced in Breaking Bad. The series will track Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman, the man who puts “criminal” in “criminal lawyer.” The series’ tone is dramatic, woven through with dark humour.”

2. When will it take place:

The series will take place around 2002. Since AMC’s strict definition of the series as a prequel goes against what Gould recently said about “Better Call Saul.”

Gould told the New York Post the timeline will be flexible allowing it to go back and forth between different time periods to possibly bring back old “Breaking Bad” characters.

Odenkirk also told us he’d love for the show to be a prequel and sequel.

3. Who will be in the cast:

Joining Odenkirk will be “Breaking Bad” star Jonathan Banks reprising his role of Mike Erhmantraut.

Michael McKean (“This is Spinal Tap”) will play Saul’s brother Chuck.

Rhea Seehorn (“Whitney”) will play Kim.

Patrick Fabian (“The Last Exorcism”) will be Hamlin.

Michael Mando (“Orphan Black”) has been cast as Nacho.

4. How many episodes will it be?

Season one will have 10 episodes while season 2 (yes, it was already renewed!) will consist of 13.

5. When will it premiere?

Although no set date has been confirmed yet, AMC has said “Better Call Saul” will be released early 2015.

