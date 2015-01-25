Danny Trejo Would Love To Reprise His 'Breaking Bad' Character On Spinoff 'Better Call Saul'

AMC Danny Trejo as La Tortuga on ‘Breaking Bad.’

Danny Trejo is best-known for his roles in “From Dusk Ill Dawn” and “Machete,” but one of his most memorable parts was early in “Breaking Bad” when he played cartel member Tortuga (Spanish for turtle).

Business Insider briefly spoke with Trejo about the show’s spinoff series, “Better Call Saul,” and whether he’ll be checking it out.

“Absolutely,” Trejo says. “I was Tortuga!”

Fans know things didn’t end so well for Tortuga on “Breaking Bad,” but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t have another life on the upcoming AMC series.

The show will bring a few other former “Breaking Bad” alumni back from the dead including Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks).

When pressed if there’s any chance of seeing him reprise his character, Trejo let out a laugh, but did say he would love the opportunity to appear on the spinoff.

“Oh sure, are you kidding? I loved that show [‘Breaking Bad’],” Trejo added, saying it was one of the best things he had ever been a part of.

Trejo gave a similar response to Uproxx:

“I’d love that! … Tortuga was pretty popular, so I’d love it. Let’s see what happens.”

The prequel series, starring Bob Odenkirk as lawyer Saul Goodman, will take place six years before the events of “Breaking Bad.”

“Better Call Saul” premieres on AMC Sun. Feb. 8 at 10 p.m.

