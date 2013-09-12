It's Official! There Will Be A 'Breaking Bad' Spinoff Show 'Better Call Saul'

The “Breaking Bad” spinoff show has been confirmed.

AMC has announced that “Better Call Saul,” a series based on the Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) character is indeed a go.

According to the release, the show will follow Goodman before becoming Walter White’s lawyer.

Back in April, Deadline reported the spinoff series was being considered.

Last summer, “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan said he and Odenkirk had discussed a potential spinoff.

Speaking to Indiewire, Gilligan teased what he’d love to see in the show.

“I like the idea of a lawyer show in which the main lawyer will do anything it takes to stay out of a court of law,” said Gilligan.

Here’s the press release via TheWrap:

AMC and Sony Pictures Television confirmed today that they have reached a licensing agreement for a spinoff of Vince Gilligan’s landmark AMC/SPT series Breaking Bad. As conceived, the new series is based on the show’s popular Saul Goodman character with the working title Better Call Saul. Plans call for Saul to be a one-hour prequel that will focus on the evolution of the popular Saul Goodman character before he ever became Walter White’s lawyer.

