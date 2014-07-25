There's A Real Billboard And Phone Number In New Mexico For AMC's 'Better Call Saul'

Earlier this month, AMC revealed new details about their Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul, most notably that Bob Odenkirk‘s character is not known a Saul Goodman, but James M. McGill, a small-time lawyer “hustling to make ends meet.”

Production is currently under way in Albequerque, New Mexico, the same city where Breaking Bad was filmed, where an Instagram user named Varago01 spotted a billboard that gives fans the first look at James M. McGill.

“Albuquerque’s favourite lawyer is back in town. New Better Call Saul billboard on the south side of the AHS campus, near Mountain and I-25.”

In case you were wondering, the number on the billboard (505-842-5662) is real, featuring a recorded message with Bob Odenkirk showing off a fake British accent. Take a look at the message below, or call 505-842-5662 and listen to it for yourself.

“Hello! You’ve reached the law office of James M McGill esquire, a lawyer you can trust. Kindly leave your information at the tone and Mr McGill will phone you promptly.”

We reported last month that AMC already renewed Better Call Saul for Season 2, although the Better Call Saul Season 1 premiere was pushed from late 2014 to early 2015.

