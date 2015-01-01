10 'Better Burger' Chains Taking Over America

Demand for better burgers is heating up.
Shake Shack recently filed for an IPO, while many other chains are aggressively expanding across America.
Research firm Technomic provided data for which chains are taking over.
We’ve ranked the restaurants by number of locations.
Kim Bhasin and Aly Weisman contributed to this story.
Number of US restaurants in 2013: 17
% change from previous year: 42%
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is the mastermind behind this better burger chain. Specialties include a 'Crunchburger' topped with potato chips and the 'New Mexico' which includes a jalapeno slaw.
Bobby's Burger Palace locations are primarily on the East Coast. There are also locations in casinos in Ohio and Las Vegas.
Number of US restaurants in 2013: 22
% change from previous year: 57%
West Coast chain Umami Burger opened in New York this year after becoming popular on the West Coast.
'Umami' means 'fifth sense,' that indescribable taste that adds to every flavour.
The menu has something for everyone, from sweet and savory toppings to vegetarian options.
Number of US restaurants in 2013: 32
% change from previous year: 10%
Elevation promises a burger that is 'above and beyond good.' Burgers are made from 100% organic, free range, and grass-fed beef. There are also vegetarian options.
Locations range from Maine to Florida in the United States. Elevation Burger also has a presence in the Middle East.
Number of US restaurants in 2013: 33
% change from previous year: 175%
BurgerFi, which originated in Florida, focuses on offering free-range burgers with no hormones or additives. It is expanding rapidly thanks to franchising.
The restaurant chain also offers gourmet desserts, Kobe beef hot dogs, and a craft beer and wine selection.
BurgerFi is famous for the 'Breakfast All Day' burger, which includes hash browns, egg, bacon, and maple syrup.
Number of US restaurants in 2013: 76
% change from previous year: 23%
Jake's Wayback Burgers first opened in Delaware in 1991. The company started expanding more a decade ago, and currently has plans for dozens of new locations.
Jake's is famous for its secret 'gold sauce.' Unique burger toppings include brisket and house-made BBQ chips.
Number of US restaurants in 2013: 86
% change from previous year: 13%
The Beverly Hills burger chain was founded in 1947, but didn't start its rapid expansion until a decade ago.
All burgers are made-to-order with fresh ingredients. Customers can order portion sizes ranging from 'small' (a single patty) to 'XXXL' (three giant patties with cheese).
Number of US restaurants in 2013: 240
% change from previous year: 29%
Smashburger was founded in 2007 by the guy who thought up the stuffed crust pizza and McGriddles, Tom Ryan.
It was originally named IconBurger, but the management team eventually changed the name to more appropriately describe how they actually create their burgers -- smashing them into a grill with a metal plate.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.