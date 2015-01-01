10 'Better Burger' Chains Taking Over America

Demand for better burgers is heating up.

Shake Shack recently filed for an IPO, while many other chains are aggressively expanding across America.

Research firm Technomic provided data for which chains are taking over.

We’ve ranked the restaurants by number of locations.

Kim Bhasin and Aly Weisman contributed to this story.

Bobby's Burger Palace Number of US restaurants in 2013: 17 % change from previous year: 42% Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is the mastermind behind this better burger chain. Specialties include a 'Crunchburger' topped with potato chips and the 'New Mexico' which includes a jalapeno slaw. Bobby's Burger Palace locations are primarily on the East Coast. There are also locations in casinos in Ohio and Las Vegas. Shake Shack Number of US restaurants in 2013: 21 % change from previous year: 62% Shake Shack has been gaining popularity thanks to its antibiotic-free meat and gourmet shakes. While the US footprint is still relatively small, the company is planning a massive expansion following its IPO. Umami Burger Number of US restaurants in 2013: 22 % change from previous year: 57% West Coast chain Umami Burger opened in New York this year after becoming popular on the West Coast. 'Umami' means 'fifth sense,' that indescribable taste that adds to every flavour. The menu has something for everyone, from sweet and savory toppings to vegetarian options. Elevation Burger Number of US restaurants in 2013: 32 % change from previous year: 10% Elevation promises a burger that is 'above and beyond good.' Burgers are made from 100% organic, free range, and grass-fed beef. There are also vegetarian options. Locations range from Maine to Florida in the United States. Elevation Burger also has a presence in the Middle East. BurgerFi Number of US restaurants in 2013: 33 % change from previous year: 175% BurgerFi, which originated in Florida, focuses on offering free-range burgers with no hormones or additives. It is expanding rapidly thanks to franchising. The restaurant chain also offers gourmet desserts, Kobe beef hot dogs, and a craft beer and wine selection. BurgerFi is famous for the 'Breakfast All Day' burger, which includes hash browns, egg, bacon, and maple syrup. MOOYAH Number of US restaurants in 2013: 56 % change from previous year: 19% In addition to beef burgers, MOOYAH offers turkey and veggie options. There are also premium salads and gluten-free menu items. Franchises are mainly located in the West and South United States. Jake's Wayback Burgers Number of US restaurants in 2013: 76 % change from previous year: 23% Jake's Wayback Burgers first opened in Delaware in 1991. The company started expanding more a decade ago, and currently has plans for dozens of new locations. Jake's is famous for its secret 'gold sauce.' Unique burger toppings include brisket and house-made BBQ chips. Fatburger Number of US restaurants in 2013: 86 % change from previous year: 13% The Beverly Hills burger chain was founded in 1947, but didn't start its rapid expansion until a decade ago. All burgers are made-to-order with fresh ingredients. Customers can order portion sizes ranging from 'small' (a single patty) to 'XXXL' (three giant patties with cheese). Smashburger Number of US restaurants in 2013: 240 % change from previous year: 29% Smashburger was founded in 2007 by the guy who thought up the stuffed crust pizza and McGriddles, Tom Ryan. It was originally named IconBurger, but the management team eventually changed the name to more appropriately describe how they actually create their burgers -- smashing them into a grill with a metal plate. You've seen the better burgers... Now check out the healthy restaurant chain started by former McDonald's executives >

