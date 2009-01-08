Better BlackBerry Curve Coming Next Month (RIMM)

We’ve heard from a bunch of you who have no interest in RIM’s (RIMM) new flashy, consumer-focused BlackBerry gadgets — like the leather-grain-backed Bold and the iPhone-lookalike Storm. Many of you just want a better BlackBerry — an upgrade of your current Curve or similar device.



That’s finally coming soon: The new Curve 8900 will launch at T-Mobile next month, the carrier announced today ahead of CES. RIM says it’s the thinnest and lightest “full-QWERTY” smartphone on the market.

Major updates: A faster processor and a 3.2 megapixel camera. It sports wi-fi and GPS, which will come in handy with mapping.

Major bummer: No 3G data connection, which means Web pages will load on T-Mobile’s pokey EDGE network.

