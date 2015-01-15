Bette Midler Put Her Soaking-Wet Phone In Rice -- And Then A Worm Came Out Of The Headphone Opening

Bette Midler got quite the surprise Wednesday after she dropped her cell phone in the toilet and then submerged it in rice to try and absorb the water.

The fix did not go as planned. First, Midler got rice stuck in her phone, and later, she found a worm crawling out of the headphone opening.

Midler tweeted a play-by-play of the horrifying incident:

World gone mad. AND I dropped my phone in the toilet AGAIN!! I should own stock in Carolina Rice.

— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2015

Grains of rice stuck in phone. This may end my @twitter career.

— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2015

Newest on IPhone saga: so I stuck it overnight in this rice I bought and next morning a tiny worm crawled out of the headphone opening!

— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 14, 2015

She was quick to retweet a joke:

According to Wired, submerging your wet phone in rice may actually save it — sometimes.

Many folks swear by stuffing your phone in a bag of dry rice and letting it sit for 24 to 36 hours or more. This is cheap, easy, and can be done in a pinch. But this method could have some negatives: If the rice absorbs the water well, you may be left with a mushy rice mess stuck in its creases and I/O ports. Those with skin in the game (as you’ll see below) also say that the starch from the surface of the rice can get inside your phone and muck it up, but I haven’t been able to find solid empirical evidence of this. To be safe, wrap the phone loosely in a paper towel before dropping it into the rice.

“The smartest option,” Wired writes, “is to keep synthetic desiccants [like Silica Gel] on-hand. They are far less messy, and they work more quickly and efficiently than rice.”

We can only imagine the Divine Miss M’s face upon discovering the worm:

