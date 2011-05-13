Betsy Morgan: What It's Like To Become A Pariah Because Of A Job

Betsy Morgan raised a lot of eyebrows when she announced earlier this year that she would be heading Glenn Beck’s news site The Blaze.



Since Morgan was a former HuffPo CEO, her career move to a right-wing publication was surprising and many wondered if the media exec was making a political statement by taking the position.

Special correspondent Lindsay Campbell caught up with Morgan backstage at Startup 2011, and asked how she was dealing with the political labels that come with her new job. Watch below.

Production by Bright Red Pixels.



Don’t Miss:

• Networking By Any Means Necessary (With Lindsay Campbell)

• Fred Wilson’s Big Email Problem [VIDEO]

• PHOTOS: Here’s What You’re Missing At Startup 2011

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.