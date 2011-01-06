WHOA: Former HuffPo CEO Betsy Morgan Will Now Run Glenn Beck's Site The Blaze

This is going to make things even weider between Betsy Morgan and her old HuffPo pals.



The former HuffPo CEO is going to work for Glenn Beck’s news site The Blaze, according to Media Decoder.

Morgan left HuffPo in 2009. The Blaze, which is just a four-month old site, is off to a blistering start.

This is more surprising than Mara Laisson from NPR appearing on Fox News, but hey, it’s all business and Morgan has seen a site go from small to enormous.

Great hire.

For more background on The Blaze, see here >

