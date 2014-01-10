The New Mayor Of Minneapolis Gave A Hilarious Live Play-By-Play Of The 'Die Hard' Movie

Just days into office, new Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges is certainly making a splash on Twitter.

Hodges, a former city councilman who won the 2013 mayoral election, decided to live-tweet her thoughts on the classic 1980s action movie “Die Hard” — “by now well-documented to be the mayor’s favourite movie” — during a public screening at the Riverview Theatre in Minneapolis.

If you are the one person on the planet who hasn’t watched the movie, the following isn’t going to make much sense, but to “Die Hard” fans, her comments are really on point.

We picked out the best tweets she shared (and you can follow her and see the others at @BetsyHodges):

































Signs if the 80s: Bruce Willis has hair, and they let him carry his gun on the plane.

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

Question: who throws [email protected] party on Christmas Eve? #diehard

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

Sign of the 80s: mulled wine, Brie, encouraging pregnant women to drink #diehard

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

Sign of the 80s : the hero is smoking. #diehard

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

Sign of the 80s: corded phones. Extravagant permed mullets. #diehard

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

Ok. John wants argyle to have heard the shots? No way. #diehard

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

No one puts Karl in a corner, Hans. No one. #diehard

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

McClane might come to regret disparaging the negative effects of broken glass. I’m just guessing.#diehard

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

Yes, Dwayne, you should probably call the mayor on that one. Trust me. #diehard

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

I like the sentiment, but where is Hans going to invest that $US640M so that he gets 20%? #diehard #watchthebudget

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

Who keeps a vault on the 30th floor? #diehard

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

Oh, all those agent Johnson’s in all those die hards? Things don’t ever end well for them. #diehard

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

Holly’s makeup is perfect, even after all that bloody husband kissing. #diehard

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

FYI, they teach this screenplay in film writing classes. #diehard

— Betsy Hodges (@betsyhodges) January 10, 2014

And finally, it’s probably safe to assume this is her favourite movie:

