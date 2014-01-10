The New Mayor Of Minneapolis Gave A Hilarious Live Play-By-Play Of The 'Die Hard' Movie

Paul Szoldra
Betsy HodgesWikimedia Commons

Just days into office, new Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges is certainly making a splash on Twitter.

Hodges, a former city councilman who won the 2013 mayoral election, decided to live-tweet her thoughts on the classic 1980s action movie “Die Hard” — “by now well-documented to be the mayor’s favourite movie” — during a public screening at the Riverview Theatre in Minneapolis.

If you are the one person on the planet who hasn’t watched the movie, the following isn’t going to make much sense, but to “Die Hard” fans, her comments are really on point.

We picked out the best tweets she shared (and you can follow her and see the others at @BetsyHodges):
















And finally, it’s probably safe to assume this is her favourite movie:

