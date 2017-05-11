Betsy DeVos gets loudly booed during a commencement speech at a historically black university

Betsy DeVos was met with raucous boos as she reached the lectern to deliver her commencement remarks at Bethune-Cookman University on Wednesday. For nearly the entire time the secretary of education spoke, she was booed, shouted at, and met with calls of “Go home!” from students and audience members.

About two minutes into DeVos’ speech, the university’s president, Edison Jackson, stopped her to address the students disrupting it. Jackson said degrees would be mailed to students if their behaviour continued.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.