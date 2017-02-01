Senate committee approves nomination of Betsy DeVos for secretary of education

Getty / Chip Somodevilla The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labour and Pensions voted to confirm Betsy DeVos as secretary of education.

She was confirmed 12-11 along party lines.

The vote on DeVos, a billionaire Republican donor, was originally set to take place on January 24, but was delayed to give the committee more time to review DeVos’ financial disclosures.

An advocate for alternatives to traditional public schooling, DeVos championed charter school and school voucher initiatives in her home state of Michigan, where she served as chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party. She has been one of Trump’s most controversial picks.

Democrats have argued that she is unqualified for the role of secretary of education, a position they doubled down on after a contentious confirmation hearing where DeVos was grilled on a number of issues, oftentimes demurring on answers, or stating she was currently unable to provide a response.

Nearly 250 civil rights and education groups have signed a letter opposing her nomination.

Her nomination will now go to the full Senate for approval.

