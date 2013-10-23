Obama Economic Advisor Took A Pretty Funny Swipe At Maria Bartiromo On Twitter

A pretty common thing you hear is that Obamacare has been responsible for the death of full-time jobs, as employers switch workers to part-time so that they don’t need to be covered under health insurance.

It’s a pretty nonsense charge, with no data to back it up, as we explained yesterday.

But we doubt the meme is going to go anywhere.

Over the weekend, CNBC star host Maria Bartiromo was on TV saying that the US is becoming “something of a part-time nation” thanks to the law.

That prompted Betsey Stevenson — who is on Obama’s Council Of Economic Advisors — to tweet the following.

“I like to think that Joey Ramone would be disappointed to see her get her facts so wrong”

Joey Ramone, of course, is the former Ramones punk rocker who had a crush on Bartiromo and wrote a song about her.

Stevenson included this chart in her tweet.

And here’s the Joey Ramone song about Maria.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.