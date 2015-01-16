Bethenny Frankel Is Coming Out With 'Skinnygirl Marijuana' That Won't Give You The Munchies

Bethanny Frankel can find a business opportunity anywhere!

The original Skinnygirl says she plans on launching “her own line of “Skinnygirl marijuana” in Alaska, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, where recreational cannabis is legal,” Us Weekly reports.

And an insider says this “strand of weed” won’t give smokers the munchies.

Frankel, who got her start as a “Real Housewife of New York” on Bravo, already has her own line of massively-successful low-calorie alcohol, which all began with the Skinnygirl margarita.

