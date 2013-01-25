Bethenny Frankel's Divorce Gets Ugly As Ex Fights For Primary Custody And $5M Apartment

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy are both fighting for primary custody of their daughter and their $5 million apartment.

After Bravo reality TV star and Skinnygirl cocktail founder Bethenny Frankel filed for divorce from Jason Hoppy earlier this month, her husband of two years is fighting back.While Frankel wants primary custody of the former couple’s two-year-old daughter Bryn, Hoppy now, too, is requesting primary custody, according to TMZ.



And that’s not all. Hoppy is seeking child support from his wealthy estranged wife who made a fortune after selling her Skinnygirl cocktails to Jim Beam for a reported $120 million in 2011 — but Frankel is also seeking child support from Hoppy.

Frankel wants Hoppy to pay for medical and dental insurance as well as related expenses for herself and daughter Bryn. Hoppy is requesting the same.

Both parties also want to maintain life insurance policies that include the other, and their daughter, as beneficiaries.

Both sides also want “exclusive use and occupancy of the marital residence” — a massive $5 million Tribeca apartment featured on the Bravo show “Bethenny.”

The 3,400-square-foot luxury apartment was recently featured in Traditional Home magazine and boasts a den-turned-master-closet and tons of work space for Frankel’s home office.

Though estranged, the couple were still sharing the downtown Manhattan residence until this week when Frankel temporarily vacated for the Upper East Side.

While Hoppy has been spotted recently walking around New York with his wedding ring still on, Frankel is reportedly casually dating billionaire Warren Lichtenstein.

Lichenstein is the head of $4 billion New York based hedge fund Steel Partners, which he co-founded in 1990 — and the owner of the apartment building where Frankel is currently staying.

After Hoppy responded to Frankel’s divorce petition this morning, Frankel tweeted:

