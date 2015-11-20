Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel has some great advice for working mums

Bethenny Frankel says she’s found the key to a work-life balance: keeping them separate.

“As far as professional and motherhood, when I’m working, I’m completely working and I’m focused,” Frankel told INSIDER while promoting her new line of Skinnygirl snacks in New York City. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m completely focused on that and I’m not working.”

Frankel stars on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” runs the Skinnygirl empire, is a best-selling author, and is mum to 5-year-old daughter, Bryn.

“I create my entire schedule and life so it’s separated,” the 45-year-old added. “And it works really well because I am as much a mum as I am a businesswoman. And vice versa. I love having this legacy to leave for her, and I love that she’ll see that I work, but I don’t miss her drop-offs and pick-ups, and I don’t do work instead of being with her, ever.”

Frankel encourages other working mums to “not be so hard on yourself.”

“You have to just know that you’re a good person, your child — when they’re at school — is where they’re supposed to be; when they’re playing with their friends, it’s what they’re supposed to be doing,” she explained. “And it’s quality time when you’re with them. Be present and focused and let them know how much you love them.”

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Kristen Griffin

