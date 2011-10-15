Bethenny Frankel Is Not As Rich (Or As Scared!) As She'd Like People To Believe

It looked like Bethenny Frankel totally showed up the rest of the “Real Housewives” cast when she reportedly sold her line of Skinnygirl Cocktails to the tune of $120 million.



Alas, now she just looks like a liar.

For the second time this week.

Frankel told Ellen DeGeneres in September that she got lost at Sea for 20 hours when she was travelling from Block Island to Nantucket.

She talked about how she feared for her daughter, and what would happen to her if she wasn’t there in the morning.

Earlier this week it came out that not only did Frankel have the Bravo camera crew with her, but also that she really was in no danger. They also said that she did in fact have GPS on the boat, which she originally said she did not.

And now Forbes is looking into the Skinnygirl empire controversy, because according to a quarterly report from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company actually sold for $8.1 million, and they say that the company will probably earn only $25 million over time.

Not too shabby, just off by a lot.

