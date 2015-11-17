Bethenny Frankel explains how saying 'no' can lead to success

Bethenny Frankel is currently balancing starring on “Real Housewives of New York City,” running the Skinnygirl empire, writing best-selling books, and being mum to five-year-old daughter, Bryn.

But the 45-year-old has recently started using one word that has changed her life for the better: “no.”

“I just said no to a TV show, I said no to a radio show, I said no to a clothing line. I say no all the time, more than yes,” Frankel told Business Insider while promoting her latest line of healthy Skinnygirl snacks in New York City.

Frankel stressed one point specifically,”Yes becomes so much more powerful when you say no.”

“I used to be a scrambled mess, running around, not happy,” she explained. “You can’t do anything great that way, so now I feel like I’m really focusing my attention on what I’m doing.”

Frankel’s current philosophy is different than the one she employed int he past.

“You’re trained that if someone calls and wants to pay you to do something, that you should say yes, but I don’t believe in that anymore,” Frankel said. “You don’t have to do everything, and people will get sick of you. You don’t have to be everywhere and do everything. You don’t have to say yes to everything.”

Lady Gaga recently said she subscribes to a similar philosophy.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Kristen Griffin

