Will Bethenny Frankel's Talk Show Kill Off The Rest Of The Soap Operas?

Bethenny Frankel, once just a character on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York,” continues her tear towards ubiquity: she’s reportedly filming a talk show pilot right now.



And Ellen DeGeneres is helping produce it.

Frankel’s last book, A Place of Yes, was a bestseller — and if that doesn’t sound like a tome set to spark an advice-show career, we don’t know what does.

So where could Frankel land on the daytime schedule?

Developments like this make soap fans brace for more bad news — but they might not have to.

NBC would presumably get first dibs on Frankel’s show — Bravo, the cable channel that launched her career, is their sister network.

Right now, they’ve got DeGeneres on at 4 p.m., Nate Berkus at 3 p.m., and various syndicated programming — often “Real Housewives” reruns — at 2 p.m.

So we’re guessing Frankel will weasel her way into that arrangement — either sliding into the 2 p.m. slot (which would put her head-to-head with “The Talk” on CBS) or bumping Berkus back to 2 p.m. and carrying DeGeneres’s lead-in.

Breathe a sigh of relief, soap opera devotees. Your programs (what’s left of them) should be safe for now.

And speaking of women who want to be Oprah Winfrey, here are more stars who could take over the talk queen’s throne >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.